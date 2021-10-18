Gang opens fire on Haitian PM

Santo Domingo.-A delegation led by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was shot at by gangs this Sunday, when they were about to lay a wreath at Pont Rouge, to commemorate the 215th anniversary of Jean-Jacques Dessalines’ death, pro-independence father of Haiti.

Local media indicate that for years the authorities have tried to resume the act of homage to Dessalines in Pont Rouge, where the leader of the Haitian revolution died, and which is currently controlled by gangs.

They add that the delegation was shot at by a coalition called G9, led by former Haitian policeman Jimmy Chérizier, forcing them to flee. Later, Henry went to the Altar of the Fatherland on the Rue du Champ de Mars to carry out the commemorative act.