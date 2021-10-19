Haitian gang wants US$17M to release Americans: CBS

Santo Domingo.- The “400 Mawozo” gang accused of kidnapping 16 American missionaries and one Canadian, is asking for a US$17 million ransom for their release, CBS television network reports.

The chain reported that the Haitian Minister of Justice said the gang is asking for a million dollars each, 17 million dollars in total, to free the missionaries, who were kidnapped last Saturday while on their way to their residence.

The missionaries, from the Ohio-based Christian organization (Amish), were kidnapped outside of Port-au-Prince. Since Monday, the FBI has been working with Haitian authorities to locate the whereabouts of the hostages.