Miss World: 23 candidates have covid-19

San Juan.- The Department of Health of Puerto Rico reported this Thursday despite vaccines, 23 of the 98 candidates in Miss World 2021 to be held this Thursday on the island tested positive for covid-19, which led to it being postponed.

Due to these infections, out of 38 among the contestants and technical staff, the Miss World organizers decided this afternoon to postpone for 90 days the final gala of the event, scheduled for tonight at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

According to the organization’s statement, the entire team will remain in quarantine, and monitoring tests will be carried out, which indicates that the 98 contestants and technical staff will return to their countries of origin once they receive the go-ahead from health officials and advisers.

The decision was made after consulting the medical team that advised the production of the beauty pageant and the Puerto Rico Department of Health staff, which the day before recorded 17 positives.

It had previously been announced that less public would attend than expected and that some contestants were going to participate virtually after having tested positive for covid-19, but the detection of new cases on this day led to the postponement of the gala.

The president of Miss World, Julia Morley, stressed that they are eager that “the contestants can enjoy their event and that one of them is crowned Miss World in a safe environment for all.” Nothing should tarnish the experience for these young women who have prepared to compete—including complete vaccinations—and represent their countries. That is why we “have taken these measures,” he adds.

The cases of covid-19 have increased in the Caribbean island in recent days associated with mass events and have also led to the temporary suspension of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

This Thursday, the Health Department confirmed that they have counted 423 positives Bunny’shose attending Bad Bunny’s concerts last weekend and 39 among members of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League of Puerto Rico.