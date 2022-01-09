Vaccine: British advisors do not recommend 4th dose

The number of patients hospitalized in the country because of COVID-19 rose to 18,454 on Thursday, more than double the number two weeks earlier.

Government advisers in Britain advised against giving a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and people over 80 because data show that the third dose offers lasting protection against hospital admissions.

For people over 65, protection against hospitalization remains about 90% three months after receiving the third injection, according to data compiled by the country’s Health Security Agency.

As a result, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization advised the government on Friday that it was not necessary for the time being to offer an additional dose, which would be the second booster, to the vulnerable population.

Instead, the executive should focus on administering the third dose to as many people as possible to increase protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has a higher transmission rate.

“Current data show that the booster dose continues to provide high levels of protection against severe cases of the disease, even in the most vulnerable age groups,” said Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the committee. “For this reason, the committee has concluded that there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, although this will be kept under review.”

Increased casualties among hospital staff have resulted in the military having to assist beleaguered doctors and nurses.

In England, more than 39,000 hospital workers were on coronavirus-related sick leave on Jan. 2, up 59% from the previous week, according to health authorities in the region.