Aeroflot will repatriate Russian tourists stranded in Punta Cana

Europe, Canada, and the US have closed their airspace to the company

Russia-Ukraine conflict directly affects tourism

The Russian airline Aeroflot plans to carry out flights to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Cancun (Mexico) to repatriate Russian citizens who have been trapped by the closure of European airspace Russian flights.

According to the airline, March 2 and 5 will operate the Moscow-Cancun flight, round trip, and on March 3, the Moscow-Punta Cana round trip.

As arecoa.com has learned, the airline will extend its humanitarian flights to the Punta Cana area until March 10.

“Flights to Moscow may be used by citizens of the Russian Federation who are abroad, with round-trip tickets and who have already made the section from Moscow,” according to a statement.

As this digital has advanced, Aeroflot has had to cancel its flights connecting Moscow with the Dominican Republic, the United States, Mexico, and Cuba from last Monday, February 28, to this Wednesday, March 2.

The company explained that the decision was made due to the closure of Canadian airspace, which they fly over on their transatlantic routes.

Likewise, the United States established the same measure for all Russian airlines as a sanction against their country for the invasion of Ukraine.