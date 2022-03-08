The number of Haitians detained near the coast of Florida rises to 300

The boat that ran aground was “in poor condition” and overloaded with migrants without life jackets.

Miami, United States

More than 300 Haitians, twice as many as initially reported, arrived on Sunday aboard a precarious boat to the coast of Key Largo in southern Florida and are in the custody of the authorities, according to an official from the agency. United States border control and protection.

Walter Slosar, chief of the US Border Patrol’s Miami Sector, many of them required medical attention, said on Twitter.

Local media reported that about 160 of those on the boat jumped overboard and swam to shore.

There were minors and women among those who traveled in the fragile and crowded boat, as shown by the images of local television stations.

According to Adam Hoffner, CPB division chief, the boat was “in poor condition, not to mention overloaded by migrants, with no life jackets or anything like that on board.”

Those who did not jump overboard are still in the custody of the Coast Guard’s seventh district on Monday; a spokesman told Efe.

The location of the incident, where the boat tipped over, was near the Ocean Reef Club, a select gated community in Cayo Largo, not far from where another boat was intercepted by US authorities in January carrying 176 Haitians on board.

The incident occurred a day after the United States Coast Guard intercepted a “Haitian sailboat” in Anguilla Cay, an islet belonging to the Bahamas, with 127 people on board.

Since last October 1, 2021 (start of the fiscal year 2022), Coast Guard crews have intercepted 993 Haitians, compared to 1,527 recorded in 2021.

“Increased patrols are stopping these unsafe voyages before lives are lost at sea,” the US Coast Guard said.