Dominican Republic could lose US$400 million due to drop in Russia and Ukraine tourism
Conflict also creates excellent uncertainty in world trade
The economic adviser to the Executive Branch, Pedro Silverio, stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting the Dominican economy, which is affected by tourism and increases in fuel and grain prices.
He stated that last year 260,000 tourists arrived in the country from Russia and Ukraine, and everything was planned so that in 2022 the figure would double, but the outbreak of the war closed the markets, which may mean that the country stops receiving approximately US$400 million.
When interviewed by Pablo McKinney on his television program “McKinney” by Color Vision, he added that the conflict is creating great uncertainty in world trade since Russia participates in the sale of oil, gas, and finished products in Europe and the United States.
He considered that the sanctions imposed on Russia would be difficult to dismantle even after the military operation was over.
President Luis Abinader’s adviser also explained that in the face of the inflationary effects caused first by the pandemic and now by the war in Ukraine, the government is responding with a combination of monetary and fiscal policy.
“President Abinader’s commitment to macroeconomic stability is non-negotiable, and he is permanently working with his economic team. That is why the government makes decisions to protect the most vulnerable and take care of macroeconomic stability,” Silverio pointed out.
We survived in the past without them. We can survive a future without them.
It’s time to explore new overseas markets to tap or expand, Japan, India, Africa, Australia ?
maybe you are unaware but the DM has a policy of free visa entry for those countries (excluding india) and i know africa is not a country but the last time i saw it 4 countries in africa were also able to come and visit without visa. Practically all the countries whose incomes are higher or similar to the dm’s are able to
Good riddance! Many people have been avoiding DR because of russians. Worst tourists ever! I’ll finally visit this beautiful country once rusians are gone.
time to train our ppl to write software or build things for import vs. serving drinks at hotels (really is a joke)