Dominican citizen admits his role as leader of an international money laundering organization

Newark, N.J. -The leader of an international money laundering organization in the Dominican Republic today admitted his role in a conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Luis Velázquez-Cordero, alias El Pequeo, 37, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to count one of an indictment alleging he formed a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Velázquez-Cordero was extradited to the United States following his arrest in the Dominican Republic on July 28, 2020, according to documents filed in this case and statements made in court.