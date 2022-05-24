USA among the first places in the world with the most tragic deaths

New York. The United States is among the first places in the world with the most tragic deaths in 2021, according to data that rests in the archives of various institutions.

Last year, 107,602 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, according to the annual report of “The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).”

Meanwhile, the “Archive of Armed Violence” (GVA), an entity based in Washington DC, whose mission is to document incidents of armed violence and crimes with firearms at the national level, specifies that 45,007 people died from bullets: 20,917 from homicides and 24,090 for suicide.

Likewise, 42,915 people died in traffic accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the USA (NHTSA).

Similarly, the Worldometer entity, led by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers to make global statistics available in a relevant format, places the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the US at 1,028,998 up to date.

The four most affected states are California with 91,322, Texas with 88,752, Florida with 74,322, and NY with 69,285.

Thousands of Dominicans are among those who died from the causes mentioned above.