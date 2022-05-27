Dominican officials mum on actor Ray Liotta

Santo Domingo.- The body of American actor Ray Liotta, who died this Thursday in a hotel in the Colonial City in the Dominican capital, was transferred to an undisclosed site after 9:00 p.m. today from Forensics (Inacif) located in the Cristo Redentor cemetery, aboard a vehicle owned by Funeraria Blandino.

The media remained at the scene waiting for the authorities to offer details of the autopsy, but it was impossible to obtain information.

They also did not explain whether the body would be taken to the airport or to the Inacif headquarters.