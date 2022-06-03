Haitians who landed in Cuba return to their country

Havana.- The first group of 586 Haitian migrants, of the 842 who landed nine days ago on the coast of the central Cuban province of Villa Clara, returned to their country of origin, a local press reported this Friday.

The rest of the migrants are expected to return by air between this Friday and Saturday, the director of the Red Cross in Villa Clara, Miguel Fernández, told the official newspaper Granma.

The official added to that newspaper that “Haitian citizens received the necessary care, including medical assistance.”

The boat capsized on May 24 off the coast of Villa Clara when trying to reach the United States.

This is the second operation of this type so far since 292 Haitians arrived in February after being diverted from their route by the wind.

The closest point to the United States is 950 kilometers from Haiti.

According to official data, from 2001 to 2021, only in the Cuban province of Guantánamo (east), 76 boats arrive with more than 4,000 irregular migrants.