Dominicans among 366 migrants found in truck

Mexico City, AP.- Authorities found 366 migrants of 16 nationalities aboard a truck in southern Mexico, sources said Thursday.

The vehicle was transporting migrants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa, the National Migration Institute (INM) said.

There were also people from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, El Salvador and Venezuela.

Of the total number of migrants, 249 are men, 55 women and 62 minors, of which 25 were traveling alone, the INM reported on Twitter.

Agents found the truck parked on the side of a highway in the southern state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala.

The migrants have been desperate to leave Tapachula, another city near Guatemala, where authorities have made them wait for their visas. Due to this delay, many of them try to walk or hitchhike north.