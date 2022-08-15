Airfares in the USA will sink up to 40% in weeks

Airfares in the United States will fall nearly 40 percent this fall. According to ABCNews.com, travel booking platform Hopper forecasts domestic roundtrip airfares to fall about 38 percent from their summer highs in September and October.

Prices for roundtrip domestic flights are expected to cost around $238, a reduction of $142 compared to average summer fares. Hopper experts said travelers should book domestic travel for at least three weeks in advance to avoid last-minute price increases.

As for international travelers looking to take advantage of the lifting or easing COVID-related restrictions, data shows airfare prices are expected to drop about 19 percent.

When planning international vacations, Hopper suggests travelers book at least a month in advance and consider midweek flights and hotel stays to save money compared to booking on the weekend.

As revealed by REPORTUR.us, in the face of the crisis that has arisen due to flight cancellations and delays, the DOT could take decisive action against the airlines, given the claim of Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.), who also complain about the increase in fares on domestic flights.

The senators sent a letter to Pete Buttigieg, secretary of the DOT, asking for a tough hand with the airlines for their operational failures. “We write to urge the Department of Transportation to use fully its statutory authority to protect consumers and promote competition in the airline industry,” the letter says ( USA: require DOT to fine airlines for delays and fees).