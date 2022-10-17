The Haitian National Police high leadership has sworn to restore security to that nation, and four of 18 powerful fireteams are about to roll over the risky streets of Port-au-Prince. He vows to accomplish this despite gangs, who not only sow chaos, death, and fear among the populace, but also the very police force he has proved he doesn’t fear. The senior police command praised the governments of these North American nations for “facilitating the transit and delivery of this equipment” in a meeting with a delegate from Canada and the United States who delivered these war chariots.

This action “reflects the will of the Government of the Republic to increase the operational capabilities of the HNP to battle armed gangs and banditry in the country; and further protect life and property,” the official continued. These terrifying armored vehicles with heavy ammunition are anticipated to work alongside Haitian police forces prepared to openly combat the gangs, who have recently been the target of a fierce onslaught by them.

They have also murdered people, burned down barracks, and taken equipment and weapons.