Hispanic accused of murdering a man in Upper Manhattan arrested

The Hispanic José Reyes, 25, presumably Dominican and who was a fugitive, was arrested by the police of this city last weekend and accused of shooting Lamar Brown, 44, in the hallway of the 501 W building on 176th Street, between Audubon and Amsterdam avenues, in Upper Manhattan. The tragic event occurred on January 16 at about 2:00 in the morning. Brown resided in said property.

Reyes is charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. In the same police order, the uniformed woman is actively pursuing an unknown young man, of Hispanic appearance, after shooting dead the African-American Tykeem Berry, 30, in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter, inside a warehouse located at 144 Nagle Avenue, in the Inwood-Upper Manhattan section.

The victim was shot in the chest by the gunman almost at point-blank range after a brief struggle began between the two while they were arguing. Everything was caught on camera.