Dominican Republic signs agreement with US hospital

Yesterday, the Dominican Republic government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Montefiore Hospital and the Santo Domingo Autonomous University (UASD) to improve healthcare for Creoles and train Dominican doctors. The agreement was signed by the Dominican Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, and the UASD rector, Editrudis Beltrán, alongside the executive director of the Montefiore Hospital, Dr. Phillip Ozuah, in a ceremony led by President Luis Abinader at the National Palace’s Green Room.

The agreement aims to enable Dominicans living in the United States to access healthcare with Medicare insurance and to facilitate collaboration in research and project activities. The partnership seeks to enhance academic and technological aspects to enable health professionals to acquire new experiences and improve healthcare delivery.

During the ceremony, President Abinader highlighted the importance of working without political or ideological differences in the healthcare sector, saying that the agreement would help to improve the quality of life and save lives. He also noted that the Dominican government seeks to purchase ambulances, masks, and other healthcare items at better prices through Montefiore.

The Dominican Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, described the alliance with Montefiore Hospital as transcendent, particularly because of the institution’s demonstrated solidarity with the Dominican community. The alliance will also support the professional development of human resources in health.

The agreement received support from Congressman Adriano Espaillat, U.S. Representative for New York’s 13th congressional district.