US Embassy in the Dominican Republic recommends its travelers not to show signs of wealth

The US Embassy in the Dominican Republic has issued a set of precautionary measures for its travelers before entering the country. In an official publication on its website, the Embassy advised its citizens to avoid displaying signs of affluence, such as expensive jewelry or watches, and to exercise caution in their surroundings.

The Embassy also recommended that tourists heed the advice of their tour operators and resort regarding local safety and security concerns, and sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for emergency alerts and easier location tracking.

Additionally, the Embassy suggested that travelers should follow the Department of State on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, review the Dominican Republic Country Security Report, prepare an emergency contingency plan, and consult the traveler’s checklist.