Abinader asks SICA countries to support the pacification of Haiti

The 57th Meeting of Heads of State and Government of the Central American Integration System (SICA) witnessed an important announcement from the Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa. In response to a call by Dominican President Luis Abinader to assist Haiti, El Salvador has decided to establish a cooperation office in the country.

During the meeting, Vice President Ulloa revealed that the foreign ministers of El Salvador and Haiti had recently signed an agreement in Washington, D.C. This agreement paves the way for El Salvador to establish a cooperation office in one of Haiti’s cities.

President Luis Abinader, in his speech at the SICA meeting, urged member states to support a resolution issued by the Organization of American States (OAS). The resolution emphasizes the immediate need to provide aid to Haiti in order to strengthen its police force.

President Abinader reiterated his call for urgent action to address the severe crisis facing Haiti. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts and collaboration to ensure a lasting and sustainable response.

Furthermore, President Abinader highlighted the challenge of developing comprehensive and sustainable strategies to address migration, particularly by addressing the root causes within national boundaries while considering the impact beyond territorial limits.

Expressing concern for Haiti’s economic, social, political, and humanitarian situation, President Abinader acknowledged that these challenges have a significant impact on the Dominican Republic. He emphasized the strain on social services provided to irregular Haitian migrants, which leads to social tensions and puts a considerable burden on the Dominican Republic’s budget.

President Abinader also stressed the need to update the institutional architecture of SICA. He called for creative and innovative intersectoral strategies to effectively implement guidelines, policies, and regional strategies. He highlighted the importance of avoiding impasses like those experienced in recent times concerning the General Secretariat.

Referring to the “Agenda for Institutional Strengthening and Legal Security” proposed by the vice-chancellors and ad hoc representatives in the Executive Committee of SICA, President Abinader urged the conclave to move from planning to action.

In conclusion, President Abinader emphasized the importance of regional norms and standards to ensure equality, citizen participation, and respect for fundamental rights in member states. He expressed his belief that despite the challenges faced by the SICA region, it possesses the necessary tools to overcome them.