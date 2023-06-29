Instituto Duartiano responds to statements by the UN expert on Haitian migration

Santo Domingo.- The Duartiano Institute has issued a statement expressing its understanding that the request made by the United Nations (UN) independent expert on human rights in Haiti, Mr. William O’Neill, does not apply to the Dominican Republic.

The organization argues that the deportation of undocumented and illegal Haitians from the Dominican Republic is a legitimate act of self-defense by a sovereign nation to protect its own existence. It asserts that no one can demand that the Dominican Republic sacrifice its own security to favor another country, emphasizing that the international community, including the UN, has a crucial role to play in assisting Haiti in resolving its difficult situation.

The Duartiano Institute believes that the emphasis placed by the UN representative on stopping deportations of unaccompanied minors and addressing concerns about trafficking in migrant children and women, including organ trafficking and sexual exploitation, is irrelevant to the Dominican Republic. It states that such serious and inhumane acts do not occur within the country.

Dr. Wilson Gómez Ramírez, the president of the Duartiano Institute, criticizes international organizations for overstepping their boundaries and interfering in migration issues. He argues that the migration issue falls within the exclusive domain of the Dominican people, as guaranteed by the country’s constitution.

Mr. O’Neill, the UN independent expert, called for an end to mass deportations and specifically urged the neighboring Dominican Republic to uphold its commitments in this regard. He highlighted the strain caused by the organized mass departures of Haitians seeking a better life, leading to a significant decrease in the workforce, particularly in the police and healthcare sectors, which has further weakened services in Haiti.