The National Youth Orchestra, from Carnegie Hall, will visit the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Sinfonía Foundation recently presented its upcoming projects, highlighting the visit of the National Youth Orchestra (NYO2) to the prestigious Carnegie Hall, which encompasses both artistic and educational aspects.

During a meeting held at the residence of Rodríguez Copello, the foundation outlined several projects, including the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Winners Gala, training workshops for young singers, the ProPiano Competition, the Santo Domingo Music Festival, the Caribbean Lyric Festival, and the Royal Opera RD Alliance, among others.

One of the notable projects is the visit to the NYO2, which will include three concerts. The first will take place in Santo Domingo on Monday, July 17, at 8:30 p.m. in the Main Hall of the National Theater. The second concert will be held in Santiago at the Gran Teatro del Cibao on Tuesday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. Finally, on Wednesday, July 19, there will be a concert at Club Hemingway in Juan Dolio.

In addition to the concerts, the NYO2 visit will involve educational exchanges with young musicians in the country. This includes a Side-by-Side rehearsal with students from the Conservatory of Music and Festival, who will join the Orchestra to perform a special repertoire. There will also be an exchange meeting with the youth of the Philharmonic of Ciudad Santa María in Santiago.

Throughout its 36 years of existence, the Sinfonía Foundation has consistently focused on promoting excellence, passion for music, and inclusion. The foundation’s initiatives encompass both artistic and educational aspects, with a focus on producing large-scale artistic events, diverse educational projects, and providing scholarships to music students in educational institutions.

The press event and presentation of projects were led by members of the foundation’s board of directors, including Enrique Valdez, Mari Pili Díaz, Sonia Villanueva, Marua Kury de Bonetti, Wendy Pérez de Marchena, Nélsida de Giacinti, María Sanz de Núñez, Vera Peralta, Marianela Pina, and Jacqueline Perez.