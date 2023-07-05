Dominican consul denounced in Barcelona for driving drunk and causing an accident

On Tuesday, several Spanish media outlets reported that the Police of Hospitalet de Llobregat municipality had filed a complaint against César Baltazar Méndez Pérez, the Consul General of the Dominican Republic in Barcelona.

According to sources such as El Tot L’Hospitalet and El Caso, Méndez Pérez was involved in a vehicle collision and subsequently refused to undergo breathalyzer tests. Additionally, he allegedly resisted arrest.

The incident took place on Sunday night, and police reports, as highlighted by the aforementioned media, indicated that the Dominican consul “exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol.”

However, it was also noted that, due to Méndez Pérez’s diplomatic position, the police were unable to arrest him. As a consul, he enjoys immunity from arrest except for “very serious crimes” in accordance with his diplomatic status.