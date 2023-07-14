National Hurricane Center warns of subtropical storm Don

Santo Domingo.- According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a subtropical storm named Don has formed over the central Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Friday, the storm is located more than a thousand miles west-southwest of the Azores and Bermuda.

With winds of approximately 85 kilometers per hour, the storm has been moving slowly north at a speed of about 5 knots in the past six to twelve hours, according to the forecast.

The NHC also cautions that the storm is likely nearing its maximum intensity.