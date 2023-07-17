Abinader meets in Brussels with the president of the IDB and the president of Guyana

On his first day in Brussels, President Luis Abinader of the Republic met with the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, and the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The Presidency stated that the discussion with the IDB President revolved around economic matters concerning the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, President Abinader had a meeting with President Ali to revisit the topics of mutual interest that were discussed during the Dominican President’s official visit to Guyana the previous month. Another significant event was the President’s gathering with the Dominican community residing in Belgium, during which he encouraged them to serve as role models and remain connected to their homeland.

Lastly, President Abinader concluded his series of meetings with a discussion alongside Sergio Díaz Granados, the President of the Development Bank of America. Joining the President in these meetings were the Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez; Vice Chancellor Rubén Silié; Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development, Pavel Isa; and the Dominican Ambassador to Belgium, Iván Ogando.