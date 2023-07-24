US Embassy Alert on Fake Visa Documents

The Embassy of the United States in the Dominican Republic issued a warning on Monday regarding the use of false documents to apply for US visas. They emphasized their collaboration with Dominican authorities in combating immigration fraud.

In their “Ask the Consul” column, the Embassy highlighted the severe consequences of presenting altered or falsified documents during visa applications. They pointed out that individuals caught using false documents have faced arrest by Dominican authorities, leading to charges and a lifetime ineligibility to obtain a visa.

The Embassy urged citizens to take action against individuals or entities involved in preparing fraudulent documents for visa requests. They assured that all reports would be treated as completely anonymous and confidential.

In their message to the public, the Embassy emphasized the importance of pursuing dreams of visiting the United States legally. They discouraged individuals from falling prey to tricks and urged them not to lie on their visa applications by using false documentation. Whether it’s exploring iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, enjoying parks in Orlando, visiting relatives in the Bronx, or catching up with family in Massachusetts, they stressed the significance of doing so through legal means.

This warning serves as a reminder of the importance of integrity and honesty during the visa application process and highlights the commitment of both the United States Embassy and the Dominican authorities to combat immigration fraud.