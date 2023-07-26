Haitians sought refuge in the United States embassy

Haiti.- Dozens of people in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, sought refuge in front of the United States embassy after fleeing their homes in the Tabarre neighborhood due to violence by armed gangs. The situation escalated when the Haitian National Police dispersed the crowd with tear gas, creating a tense and chaotic scene.

The Tabarre neighborhood and other areas in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area have been plagued by gang violence, leading residents to seek safety outside their homes. However, the lack of security measures and an increase in kidnappings and armed attacks have left the population vulnerable and in dire need of assistance.

The situation in Haiti has become even more precarious due to the decline of the Bwa Kale justice movement, which has led to retaliation from armed gangs. The police seem unable to contain the escalating violence and instability in the country.

Moreover, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) recently reported a lack of funds, leading to a cut in food aid to Haiti. This has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, with 100,000 vulnerable Haitians left without assistance, and approximately half of the country’s population facing a severe lack of food.

The funding decline and ongoing violence have left the Haitian population in a critical situation, with urgent humanitarian needs that remain unmet.