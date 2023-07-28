No one wants to lead the multinational force to pacify Haiti

After the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, Haiti has faced worsening violence and lack of authority, with gangs fighting for control of Port-au-Prince. Washington is still in discussion to determine which country will lead the multinational force to pacify the neighboring country.

Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, noted that despite the absence of leadership, some countries that were initially reluctant to support the multinational force are now expressing their backing for the initiative. However, they are cautious and concerned that any intervention must be carefully designed and provide guarantees that it will not be used to maintain power indefinitely.

One of the main advances in improving the security situation in Haiti has been the renewal of the United Nations Integrated Office for Haiti (Binuh), and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has been given until August 15 to prepare a report on possible actions to pacify the country.

In the meantime, the United States has urged its citizens to make plans to leave Haiti as soon as possible due to the ongoing violence and the high threat of violent crimes and kidnappings, especially in certain neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince. The US Embassy in Haiti has restricted the movements of its personnel to the embassy premises due to the intense shootings in the vicinity.