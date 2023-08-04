Former Haitian Interim President Boniface Alexandre Passes Away at 87

At the age of 87, Boniface Alexandre, the former interim President of Haiti (2004-2006), has passed away. He served as the President of the Cour de Cassation when, in 2004, Jean-Bertrand Aristide was overthrown for the second time.

Following Aristide’s removal, Haiti faced a constitutional challenge, as there was no Vice President, and the 1987 Constitution stipulated that the line of succession continued with the Presiding Magistrate of the Court on a provisional basis. The purpose was to hold elections within three months, which unfortunately did not happen. During this period, the country grappled with various forms of street violence, involving both gangs supported by Aristide and rival groups, including ex-military forces. The provisional government attempted to tackle the violence with the national police, but their efforts were met with limited success.

In response to the volatile situation, the UN Security Council voted to establish MINUSTAH (United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti), which arrived in June of the same year. Boniface Alexandre handed over power to René Preval in 2006 following the elections that year.

Throughout its history since the fall of the Duvalier family, Haiti has witnessed five provisional Presidents, including Henry Hamphy (1986-1988), Prosper Avril (1988-1990), Herta Pascal Trouillot (1990-1991), Alexandre (2004-2006), and Jocelerme Privert (2016-2017). These leaders assumed office due to overthrows and the absence of elections.

However, the current situation in Haiti is particularly challenging, with Prime Minister Ariel Henry governing without a functioning presidential office. This situation arose after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and there is no functioning legislature as he had dissolved it.

The political landscape in Haiti has been marked by instability and difficulties in establishing a stable and representative government, creating ongoing challenges for the nation’s development and progress.