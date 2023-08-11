Santo Domingo.- The Alliance for the Development of Democracy (ADD), an international organization that includes the Dominican Republic, has conveyed its unwavering support to Ecuador in light of the distressing assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. This expression of solidarity was shared on Thursday.

Costa Rica and Panama, both integral members of this alliance, joined in solidarity with the Dominican Republic in voicing their concerns over this tragic event. The assassination not only took the life of Mr. Villavicencio but also jeopardized the safety of other Ecuadorian individuals who were present at the location.

In an official statement issued by the Embassy of Panama in Chile, the alliance vehemently condemned this act of violence, emphasizing the sorrow felt by all and extending sincere condolences to Mr. Villavicencio’s family and loved ones.

Within this context, the Alliance for the Development of Democracy resolutely denounces any form of threats and violent actions related to electoral processes. The organization underscores the fundamental importance of safeguarding the security of presidential candidates. This measure is crucial to ensure the integrity of the electoral procedures, allowing citizens to participate in a transparent and pluralistic manner, thus contributing to the preservation of both peace and democracy.

Fernando Villavicencio, an Ecuadorian presidential candidate aged 59, tragically lost his life on Wednesday. He was fatally shot during a campaign event in a central district of Quito, Ecuador. Villavicencio stood as one of the eight registered presidential candidates for the extraordinary elections scheduled for Sunday, August 20.