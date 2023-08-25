Telephone companies in Haiti denounce sabotage

Haiti.- Two telecommunications companies in Haiti have reported intentional cuts to their fiber optic cables, leading to service disruptions for their clients. These alleged acts of sabotage are attributed to criminal gangs operating in the country.

Digicel Haiti, one of the prominent telecom providers in the nation, revealed that one of its cables was deliberately cut in Martissant, a town near Port-au-Prince known for clashes between gangs. This cable interruption impacts customers in the western part of the country and had previously suffered a cut a few days prior.

Access Haiti also experienced similar incidents, stating that its fiber optic cables were intentionally cut on a Monday, labeling it an act of “sabotage.”

Both companies declined to disclose the exact number of affected customers when contacted by the Associated Press.

Haiti has witnessed an increase in gang influence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. The country has appealed for the intervention of an international armed force to restore order amidst the growing power of these criminal groups.