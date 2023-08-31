Executive Power orders the extradition of a Dutch national to the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Santo Domingo.- Luis Abinader, the President of the Republic, has signed two decrees regarding extradition. In decree 385-23, he has approved the extradition of Terence Ángelo Richard De Vries, a Dutch national, to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Additionally, through decree 384-23, President Abinader has directed the extradition of María Isabel Gutiérrez Reynoso, a Dominican citizen, to the Republic of Italy. These extradition orders are in connection to charges of criminal association related to the illicit trafficking of narcotic substances.

The crimes were allegedly committed in Osimo and various other locations, with the timeline extending until April 4, 2007.