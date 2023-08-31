Tropical Storm Jose forms

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) has reported that Tropical Depression 11 has developed into Tropical Storm José as of early Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm José is currently situated approximately 1,265 kilometers east/southeast of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and is moving north at a speed of 7 kph.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin is positioned about 325 km north/northeast of Bermuda. It boasts maximum winds of 155 kph with higher gusts and is moving east/northeast at a pace of around 15 mph.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Idalia is located roughly 70 km south/southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. It has maximum winds of 95 km/h with higher gusts and is moving east/northeast at a speed of about 33 km/h.

Onamet has also noted the monitoring of two areas of disorganized showers and electrical storms associated with localized low-pressure systems. The first area, situated to the west of the Cape Verde Islands, has a 70% probability of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. The second area is located several hundred kilometers northeast of the Lesser Antilles, with a 30% potential for development within 48 hours.

According to Onamet, these meteorological systems do not pose a threat to the Dominican Republic.