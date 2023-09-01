Dominican Republic increases air connectivity with new flights between Spain, Israel and Qatar

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), Dr. José Ernesto Marte Piantini, has announced that the JAC is aware of the request for shared code operations between Iberia and Qatar Airways. This arrangement will enable connecting flights from Doha to Santo Domingo via Madrid.

These shared code operations will take place on the Madrid/Santo Domingo/Madrid route, with Iberia as the effective operator and Qatar Airways as the market operator. This commercial cooperation agreement between the two airlines will provide Dominican travelers with access to connecting flights from Doha to Santo Domingo via Madrid, facilitating connections to two major global destinations.

Marte Piantini highlighted that this agreement underscores the JAC’s dedication to serving air transport users and enhancing air connectivity. He noted that the agreement will boost passenger flows to and from the Dominican Republic, reflecting the international recognition of the country as a Caribbean destination.

The president emphasized that air connectivity in the Dominican Republic has been expanding steadily since August 2020, with the arrival of new international airlines, additional routes, increased frequencies, and more seating options. He believes that this commercial cooperation agreement between Iberia and Qatar Airways will further contribute to this growth within the framework of agreements signed with the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain.

Additionally, during the fourteenth regular session of the JAC, other requests were considered and approved. These include Iberia and American Airlines jointly operating routes such as Miami/Puerto Plata/Miami, Miami/Santo Domingo/Miami, Miami/Punta Cana/Miami, and Miami/Santiago de los Caballeros/Miami. American Airlines will be the effective operator while Iberia will be the market operator for these routes.

Furthermore, the JAC approved the request for operations between Iberia and EL AL ISRAEL Airlines on the Madrid/Santo Domingo/Madrid route. Iberia will serve as the effective operator and EL AL ISRAEL Airlines will be the market operator for these operations.

The session also saw the approval of an amendment to the Frontier air operator’s Operation Permit to include the Philadelphia/Santo Domingo/Philadelphia route. Frontier’s operations are scheduled to commence in December 2023, utilizing Airbus A320 Neo (32N) aircraft with a seating capacity of 186 passengers. The operator anticipates transporting an average of 13,017 passengers from December 2023 to December 2024, with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.