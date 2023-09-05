Due to the massacre in Dajabón, the border mayor proposes creating a command to confront Haitian gangs

Dajabon.- In light of the recent violent incidents involving Haitian foreigners in Dajabón, where a family and a friend were tragically shot, Mayor Santiago Riverón has called for the establishment of a dedicated command to patrol and confront gangs of Haitians who cross the border to commit crimes and robberies in the area.

Mayor Santiago Riverón expressed his concern about the escalating violence and the need for immediate action. He mentioned that the town of Loma de Cabrera and other municipalities in Dajabón have already witnessed fatal events caused by these criminal activities. In response, he announced plans to organize a volunteer command that will undertake nighttime patrols to address the issue and take appropriate action if necessary.

Following the murder of a rancher, his wife, his son, and a friend in the Aminilla community of Dajabón, local residents living in areas populated by undocumented Haitians are living in fear of further violence. Community leader Héctor Valerio called on authorities to take action by removing and repatriating undocumented Haitians living in rented houses. Additionally, he suggested imposing fines on the house owners who harbor illegal immigrants.

In response to the tragic incident, the Dominican Army has initiated search operations with helicopters and soldiers actively seeking one of the suspects involved in the family’s murder. A confrontation with the military ensued during which one suspect was killed and another was detained.

Lastly, the people of Dajabón are awaiting the arrival of the victims’ bodies from the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) in Santiago. The goal is to provide the deceased family members with a proper Christian burial.