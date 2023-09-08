National District Mayor will go to Dominican Week in Berlin, Germany

Santo Domingo.- Carolina Mejía, the Mayor of the National District, is set to depart for Berlin, Germany, to partake in the inaugural Dominican Week from September 11 to 15, 2023. This event’s primary objectives are to bolster both commercial and cultural connections while promoting Dominican exports within the German market.

Mejía embarked on her journey from Santo Domingo to Madrid, Spain, yesterday. From Madrid, she will board another flight bound for Hamburg, Germany. Following her arrival, she will proceed by train to Berlin, where she will be warmly welcomed on Sunday by Francisco Caraballo, the Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to Germany.

On Tuesday, September 12, the mayor is scheduled to engage in a meeting at the Dominican Embassy in Berlin, followed by a visit to the plenary chamber of the German Parliament. As the day concludes, she will attend the Dominican Cultural Evening held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.