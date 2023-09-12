Dominican Republic advances in compliance with the Paris Agreement on climate change

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is making significant progress in fulfilling its commitments under the Paris Agreement, a vital international treaty addressing climate change. Max Puig, the executive vice president of the National Council for Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanism (CNCCMDL), highlighted the importance of involving various stakeholders in the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to combat climate change.

Puig emphasized the multifaceted nature of climate change, as it affects various sectors and has far-reaching impacts. To effectively address this challenge, collective efforts are necessary. This includes the active participation of government institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

Puig commended the collaborative efforts of several state institutions, including the Ministry of the Presidency, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Agriculture. These organizations, in conjunction with civil society groups and private sector actors, are working together to meet the Dominican Republic’s climate goals and commitments.

The workshop on the Stakeholder Involvement and Awareness Strategy for the Implementation of the NDC-RD2020 Action Plan is spearheaded by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPYD), and the National Council for Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanism (CNCCMDL). These entities serve as the national focal points for the international organization NDC Partnership.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the consulting firm Deuman are providing support for this initiative, which underscores the country’s commitment to addressing climate change and working towards a sustainable and resilient future.