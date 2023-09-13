Haitians manage to break the cyclonic mesh of the perimeter fence to enter the Dominican Republic

Haiti.- Despite initial hopes that the construction of a perimeter fence along the northern border of the country would curtail activities such as the trafficking of undocumented Haitians and other illicit actions, criminals have managed to breach the cyclone mesh, allowing illegal entry into the Dominican Republic through the La Sal sector in the province of Dajabón.

The construction in Dajabón has proven to be vulnerable, prompting undocumented immigrants to flee their home country due to crises and insecurity to cut the cyclonic mesh in other areas to gain entry to the nation. This situation raises concerns as authorities are unaware of the identities of those crossing the border and the items they may be carrying.

In October 2022, during a visit to the perimeter fence, President Luis Abinader announced to local and national media that the fence would be constructed using iron bars for enhanced protection and durability, departing from the original plan of using cyclone mesh. However, the construction company has continued to install the metal structure, which is easily cut.

Rancher Juan Gómez has expressed concern about this situation, deeming it dangerous and emphasizing the risks involved. The uncertainty surrounding the individuals crossing the border and the nature of illicit goods being transported into the Dominican Republic are pressing issues.

The first phase of the intelligent perimeter fence, which commenced construction on six fronts across five border provinces, has an investment of 1,750 million pesos and will span 54 kilometers, consisting of reinforced concrete. It will also feature 19 surveillance towers and 10 gates for patrol access.