Haitian Foreign Ministry summons the Dominican ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Haiti has issued a formal communication summoning the Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to Haiti, Miguel Faruk, for a meeting scheduled on Friday, September 15, 2023. The purpose of this meeting is to address the ongoing crisis resulting from the construction of a canal on the Massacre River.

This summons coincides with recent actions taken by the Dominican government, including the complete closure of the border between the two nations.

Here is the translated text of the official letter:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Directorate of Protocol) extends its compliments to the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Haiti and has the honor to inform you that His Excellency Faruk Miguel, Ambassador, is requested to attend a meeting on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the ministry’s headquarters located at 5A, Musseau, Delmas 60.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Protocol Directorate) takes this opportunity to convey to the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Haiti the assurances of its highest consideration.

Port-au-Prince, September 14, 2023

EMBASSY OF THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

IN HAITI

Petion-Ville.”