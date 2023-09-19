Abinader speaks tomorrow at the UN in the midst of a strong crisis with Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has consistently raised concerns about the crisis and instability in Haiti in recent years during its interventions at the United Nations General Assembly. These calls for international attention and intervention are driven by the Dominican Republic’s proximity to Haiti and the impact of the ongoing situation on both countries.

The current crisis centers around the construction of an irrigation canal in Haiti that seeks to divert the waters of the Masacre River, a cross-border river, against the opposition of the Dominican Republic due to violations of a Peace Treaty and Friendship and Arbitration signed between the two nations in 1929. This dispute has led to the closure of the Dominican-Haitian border by air, sea, and land.

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has taken a firm stance on keeping the border closed, despite the potential economic, social, and diplomatic repercussions for both nations. He is expected to address this issue at the UN General Assembly, drawing global attention to the situation.

The crisis in Haiti escalated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021, leading to violence, insecurity, and the rise of armed gangs. President Abinader has emphasized that there cannot be a “Dominican solution” to the crisis in Haiti and has called on larger nations to collaborate in addressing the situation.

In previous UN assemblies, President Abinader has highlighted the urgent need for international intervention to stabilize Haiti and ensure security, emphasizing that Haitians alone cannot pacify their country given the political divisions and the presence of criminal gangs.

The Dominican Republic’s consistent appeals to the international community reflect the deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Haiti and its potential impact on the region.