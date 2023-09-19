Haitian gangs support the channel and will confront Henry

Jimmy Chérisier, also known as Barbecue and leader of one of the Haitian criminal gangs known as G9, has declared war on the de facto president, Ariel Henry. During demonstrations organized by Vivir Juntos, a coalition of gangs in the metropolitan area, Barbecue stated that Ariel Henry “will be overthrown by force.”

He characterized the recent demonstration as a test and indicated that a real armed battle against Ariel Henry would soon be initiated. Barbecue urged criminals not to use their weapons against the population but rather against those in power and their accomplices.

Additionally, Barbecue announced his intention to financially support the construction of the canal on the Masacre River, along with providing weapons, although he didn’t provide specific details.

Leaders of various gangs in Haiti have expressed their support for the construction of the canal in messages spread on social networks and announced free movement in the southern and northern entrances of the country. There have been rumors that criminals are preparing to take control of public offices, including the National Palace and the official residence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.