ANPA demands to preserve water resources in conflict on the Massacre River

Santo Domingo.- The National Association of Agricultural Professionals (ANPA) has voiced its support for President Luis Abinader’s decision to close land, air, and maritime traffic with neighboring Haiti in defense of the nation’s water resources.

Agronomist Fausto Elías Tejada, representing ANPA, emphasized the importance of the state guaranteeing the supply of water resources to ensure the sustainability of national agricultural production. He expressed concerns about the potential harm that agricultural producers in the region might face if the Haitian officials’ decision to divert water from the Massacre River is upheld.

Tejada urged the Haitian authorities to respect the agreements established between both nations, as stipulated in the 1929 treaty, and to preserve the waters of the Massacre River, which serve as a vital source for both Dominican and Haitian farmers.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the construction of the canal could have detrimental effects on the environment and the natural resources of the area. ANPA’s stance reflects its commitment to protecting the region’s agricultural sustainability and the responsible management of water resources in the shared border region.