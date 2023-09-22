Haiti openly assumes the defense of the canal in the Massacre

Haiti has added to the ongoing dispute with the Dominican Republic by announcing its support for and defense of the construction of a canal designed to transfer water from the western bank of the Masacre River. This move comes as part of a series of measures taken by Haiti in response to the Dominican Republic’s decision to close its three border areas.

Haiti has also instructed its diplomats abroad to inform host countries, international entities, and other countries’ missions about its right to use the waters of the Masacre River.

In a statement by the Minister of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Bredy Charlot, Haiti affirmed its commitment to support the construction of the canal and the transfer of water from the Masacre River. The Haitian government aims to ensure that the works are carried out with high technical standards while minimizing their impact on the inhabitants of Bas Maribaroux.

This stance further complicates the ongoing dispute and reflects Haiti’s determination to defend its interests in the matter. It also suggests a strategic shift in Haiti’s diplomatic response to the situation.