Dominican Government open to dialogue with Haiti amidst canal conflict

Santo Domingo.- In a significant development, Vice President Raquel Peña announced on Sunday the Dominican Government’s readiness to engage in talks with Haitian authorities to seek a peaceful resolution to the escalating conflict triggered by the construction of a canal in the Masacre River by Haiti, its neighboring nation.

Vice President Peña, speaking after attending the Eucharist for the Day of the Virgin of Las Mercedes in Santo Cerro, coincidentally met with Nuncio Piergiorgio Bertoldi, who also emphasized the urgent need for a peaceful solution to the situation, which has led to the closure of the border.

Highlighting the alignment with the stance of the Dominican President and the government, Vice President Peña stressed the importance of a collaborative approach at the dialogue table, avoiding unilateral decisions.

She reaffirmed the Dominican Government’s longstanding solidarity with the Haitian people and emphasized the necessity of diplomatic discussions. “We are fully willing to engage in dialogue because the Dominican Republic has consistently shown solidarity with our Haitian brothers,” she recalled.

US Pledges $100 Million to Support Security in Haiti

In a parallel international effort, the United States has pledged a substantial $100 million to support a proposal for a multinational force led by Kenya aimed at restoring security in the violence-ridden nation of Haiti. The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced this commitment, outlining that the support would encompass logistical assistance, including intelligence, air transport, communications, and medical aid required for the mission.

However, the mission awaits approval from the United Nations Security Council. Alongside Kenya, which will lead the operation, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda have committed to mobilizing their troops to contribute to this crucial endeavor.

Secretary Blinken urged the international community to step forward and provide not only personnel but also equipment, logistical support, training, and financing to ensure the success of the deployment. “The people of Haiti cannot wait much longer,” he emphasized while addressing foreign ministers from over 20 nations that have expressed their support for the mission.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry echoed the sense of urgency expressed by Secretary Blinken during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Henry stressed the critical need for military personnel and police, emphasizing that the use of force remained essential to create an environment in which the State could function effectively once more.