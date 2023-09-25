The US expedites work permit processes for Haitians, Cubans and Venezuelans

USA.- Under pressure from civil organizations, lawmakers, and New York authorities, the Biden Administration has announced adjustments to accelerate the issuance of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) to hundreds of thousands of immigrants, potentially granting permits valid for up to five years.

Starting October 1, 2023, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will prioritize the processing of work permits, benefiting over one million people. This change is in response to current policies within the CBP One application, which allow for the provisional entry of approximately 30,000 citizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela each month.

Unlike asylum seekers who currently have to wait six months to apply for a work permit, these immigrants will be able to do so immediately.

In addition to expediting processing, USCIS will extend the validity of work permits to five years, but this extension will be applicable only to specific immigrant groups, including refugees, recipients of withholding of removal, and applicants for asylum, adjustment of status, or cancellation of removal. This measure aims to reduce the need for frequent renewals, shorten wait times before immigration authorities, and provide greater employment stability.

To be eligible for the expedited clearance process, individuals must have previously obtained parole or parole and scheduled an appointment through the CBP One app. This primarily applies to citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who can stay in the United States for up to two years.

Processes will also be sped up for applicants for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Venezuela, provided they arrived in the U.S. before July 31, 2023.

In response to pressure from lawmakers and New York officials, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will send personnel to New York to educate newly arrived immigrants about the immigration system and how to apply for employment authorization documents.

These USCIS policy changes aim to streamline work authorization processes, offering greater job security and stability to immigrants in the United States.