Government accuses Haiti of violating the peace treaty signed in 1929

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has formally accused Haiti of violating Article 10 of the Treaty of Peace, Perpetual Friendship, and Arbitration of 1929 by supporting the construction of a canal for transferring water from the Masacre River without consulting the Dominican side.

In a statement released recently, Dominican authorities state that Haiti has never officially communicated technical information about the project’s objectives, beneficiaries, or impact to the Dominican government. They argue that, given the risks associated with this canal, it was the Haitian government’s obligation to share all project information with the Dominican government.

The Dominican Republic emphasizes the importance of the border issue and President Luis Abinader’s commitment to preserving the border not only as a geographical limit but also for environmental and economic reasons. The Dajabón River, which serves as the northern geographical border, is significant ecologically and economically.

The statement highlights that diverting the natural channel of the river would result in the depletion of the water source for Laguna Saladillo, leading to the loss of rich biodiversity and international importance. It would also impact agricultural activities on both sides of the border.

Additionally, the flooding resulting from the river’s alteration would pose a threat to the lives of Dajabón and Juana Méndez residents. The Dominican government argues that the Haitian government’s failure to share project information constitutes a clear violation of Article 10 of the 1929 treaty, which obliges states not to undertake works that could change river currents or alter their sources.

The statement underscores that equitable use of the river by Haitian authorities should also involve protecting both states from potential harm. The Dominican government maintains that the immediate cessation of the unilateral construction of the transfer canal is the only condition for reaching a solution in accordance with international law.