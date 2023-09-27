In an area of ​​conflict through the channel, Haitians perform vodou against the Dominican military

Dajabon, DR.- In the area where an irrigation canal is being constructed in Haiti to divert water from the Massacre River, a group of Haitians performed a ritual, which local Haitian media reported was directed against the Dominican military personnel who continue to provide border protection to safeguard national sovereignty.

During the ritual, the Haitians used various objects, including a smoked skull, powder, and salt, and it culminated with the placement of a live rooster next to the soldiers of the Dominican Army.

According to RC News correspondent Goidy Reyes, this is not the first such ritual conducted by Haitians in the area where the canal is being built. The construction of the canal involves work to redirect water from the Massacre River into Haitian territory.

The border has been closed for 21 days as a measure taken by President Luis Abinader in response to the illegal construction of the canal in Juana Méndez. This has led to a shortage of food in Haiti, as reported by businessman Victor Morales.

While there has been a notable decrease in the number of Haitians working on the canal construction today, it remains uncertain what further actions they may take in response to the border closure and construction dispute.