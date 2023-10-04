Dominican Republic and Saudi Arabia seal air trade relations

The President of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) of the Dominican Republic, Dr. José Ernesto Marte Piantini, and the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, representing their respective governments, have signed an Air Services Agreement. This agreement aims to facilitate the flow of cargo and passenger flights between both nations.

Signed in Brazil as part of the Brazil – Saudi Arabia International Aviation Conference, this agreement establishes the legal framework governing air transport between the Dominican Republic and Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Marte Piantini emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with other nations through transportation policies, as promoted by the Civil Aviation Board. The document signed by both countries includes bilateral clauses on air transport services, in line with recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It also covers aspects aimed at facilitating the air-commercial relationship between the two nations. This includes liberalization in airline designations, the freedom to set rates, and the possibility of establishing commercial cooperation agreements between airlines.

The agreement encompasses legal, regulatory, and commercial provisions, enabling air operators from both countries to operate direct or stopover flights without limitations on routes and frequencies. It also addresses provisions related to non-scheduled or charter flight operations, among other aspects.

One of the significant provisions of the Dominican-Saudi Agreement is the granting of 3rd, 4th, and 5th freedom traffic rights for passenger and cargo air transport services.

Dr. Marte Piantini highlighted that this agreement reaffirms the government’s commitment to promoting an Open Skies policy, which has enabled the Dominican Republic to sign agreements with more than 70 nations through the JAC. This policy has contributed to maintaining stable air connectivity and benefiting passengers arriving through various airports in the country.

The new negotiations initiated through the Civil Aviation Board with Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Arab States, aim to expand the national aviation sector into new markets. The current administration’s interest in seeking new strategic allies to promote and stimulate both cargo and passenger transportation has resulted in agreements in the field of commercial air transportation with four of the five most important economies in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the State of Qatar, and now the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Paola Plá Puello, Secretary of the JAC plenary session, was also present during the signing of the agreement.