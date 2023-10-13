OAS proposes ways to resolve the Dominican Republic -Haiti conflict

Santo Domingo.- The Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, has proposed a meeting between the delegations of the Dominican Republic and Haiti to facilitate discussions regarding the construction of a canal over the Dajabón River. Additionally, he suggested sending a technical mission to assess the project.

This proposal was made during an extraordinary session of the OAS Permanent Council, which was requested by the Dominican Republic to address the ongoing conflict between both countries, resulting in the complete closure of the border for nearly 30 days.

Secretary-General Almagro emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict in a way that benefits both parties and ensures compliance with international law and treaties. He commended the goodwill displayed by both governments in accepting the OAS’s proposal to facilitate a resolution.

The Dominican Republic’s Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, addressed the OAS and highlighted the “conflictive situation” caused by the “illegal construction” of the canal, aimed at diverting the Masacre River’s flow. He urged the OAS to act promptly and called Haiti’s attitude “unacceptable.”

Álvarez requested the Secretary-General’s assistance and the involvement of OAS and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) experts in resolving the issue. He also mentioned that the Dominican Republic’s actions have demonstrated a commitment to dialogue and diplomacy.

Haiti’s delegation defended the canal’s construction during the OAS Permanent Council session, stating that the work would not stop. They called for a “definitive solution” that respects international legal aspects related to the matter. Haiti argued that the Dominican side had previously undertaken unilateral construction activities on the Dajabón River without consulting Haiti, dating back to the 1929 Peace Treaty between the two countries.