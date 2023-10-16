Haitian organizations ask the Dominican Republic for 7 conditions

Haiti.- Haitian organizations, along with actors from civil society and the private sector, including the bar association and journalists, have put forward seven conditions to the Dominican Republic. These conditions represent their demands for improved relations between the two nations. The seven conditions are as follows:

1. A categorical recognition by the Dominican Republic of Haiti’s right to use shared water resources.

2. A rebalancing of the binational market to ensure equitable distribution of rights for each state.

3. The establishment of market days where both Dominicans and Haitians can benefit.

4. Respect for the Dominican State’s rules regarding the deportation of Haitians, with a focus on ending human rights violations such as physical attacks, rape, and human trafficking.

5. Haitian students studying in the Dominican Republic should be granted student visas for the entire duration of their studies, without the need for monthly or quarterly entry taxes.

6. The creation of an international audit commission to examine the geographical delimitation of the two states and ensure the quality certification of merchandise coming from the Dominican Republic to Haiti.

7. The establishment of a “Justice and Truth” Commission, composed of representatives from Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and other countries, to investigate Haitian victims of immigration issues and other instances related to the Dominican Republic. The findings of this commission will be reported to each government.

These demands come from various prominent figures and organizations, including the Haiti Mutation Movement, the Northeast Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Federation – Eastern Merchants Associations, the Marien Patriots Initiative, and others. This initiative represents an effort to address key issues in the relationship between Haiti and the Dominican Republic and promote cooperation and dialogue.