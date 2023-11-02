Santo Domingo.- The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, will meet with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, at the White House to discuss various issues related to the bilateral relationship between their countries. The meeting will also address the security situation in Haiti. The specific time of the meeting was not provided.

During their discussions, President Biden and President Abinader will focus on strengthening economic ties, promoting democratic principles and labor rights, and addressing the security challenges in Haiti. Additionally, they will participate in the first Leaders Summit of the Alliance of the Americas for Economic Prosperity, along with other regional leaders.

President Abinader’s visit to the United States includes a multi-day agenda, and he is accompanied by his wife, ministers, and other officials. The agenda includes meetings and activities, although specific details were not provided in the announcement.