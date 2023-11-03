Biden and Abinader reaffirm that they will fight for Haiti

Washington, D.C.- In a significant diplomatic encounter, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic met with President Joe Biden of the United States to reaffirm their countries’ strong bilateral relations and address critical regional matters.

The meeting took place during President Abinader’s visit to the United States to participate in the Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas (APEP) forum, which convened several Latin American presidents.

During their discussions, the two leaders underscored their commitment to enhancing mutual relations, combatting corruption, tackling drug trafficking, and most importantly, collaborating to establish peace and stability in Haiti.

The meeting came in the context of Abinader’s visit to the United States, where he participated in the APEP forum, an initiative aimed at promoting economic growth in the hemisphere and fostering sustainable and prosperous ties among participating countries. This alliance seeks to deepen economic cooperation and create more resilient and competitive supply chains.

President Biden acknowledged the robust state of relations between the United States and the Dominican Republic. He emphasized their collective efforts to address the enduring humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti. Both leaders expressed their dedication to supporting the multinational mission led by Kenya, aiming to bring much-needed stability to Haiti.

Abinader extended an invitation to President Biden to visit the Dominican Republic in 2025 when the country will host the Summit of the Americas. He highlighted the significant role that trade and tourism from the United States have played in the Dominican Republic’s economic growth, with over two million Dominicans residing in the United States.

The meeting marked the second public encounter between Presidents Abinader and Biden, the first being at the Summit of the Americas last year. Notably, the Dominican Republic chose not to commit to the “Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection” at the summit due to insufficient time to review the document.

President Abinader’s visit to the United States also included participation in the Alliance of the Americas Responsible Investment Forum, hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Alongside Presidents Luis Lacalle of Uruguay and Rodrigo Chávez of Costa Rica, President Abinader engaged in discussions moderated by IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was also present at the event.